Lost Ark servers go down all day after numerous maintenance delays

Part one of Lost Ark’s September update was scheduled to release today, bringing players a ton of new quality-of-life changes such as improvements to the chat system and balance changes. However minor this update is, however, is flying in the face of players. After the update was planned to release earlier today, the patch was delayed nearly twenty hours, and as of this writing, continues to remain in maintenance.

The reason for these maintenance delays is unclear. The Community Manager, Roxx, unfortunately, was not able to give any details as to why the update has been delayed for the entire day. According to Roxx, the team found a “critical issue with the build” preceding the September 7 update. This initial notice was made over 20 hours ago as of this writing.

Due to the delay of the update, Roxx has also confirmed that a compensation package is on the way. While details of compensation are unclear, it seems like the compensation package has been adjusted following each delay. Currently, the game is set to hit live at 9 PM PST / 12 AM EST, with the possibility of the server opening earlier if the issue is fixed in time.

This update was set to include some chat improvements, balance changes to characters such as Berserker and Wardancer, and other general changes. You can take a look at the full September 7 patch notes on the official Lost Ark website here. This article will be updated as soon as the update is live, so check back on this post for the status of the Lost Ark server.