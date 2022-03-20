Lost Ark servers were randomly shutting down due to supposed Auction House issue

Lost Ark players were met with an unpleasant surprise on March 19, with the servers frequently going down due to a supposed Auction House issue. This emergency shutdown was not announced ahead of time, with players only getting minutes worth of notice before being booted out of the game, causing issues with the game’s timed content and limited entries.

This shutdown seemed to impact NA East servers in particular, crushing the East Coast and causing tons of lost loot and gear for players. On the official forums, Community Manager Shadow_Fox is currently taking down usernames, servers, and lost loot to supposedly compensate players on a thread with over 1,400 posts as of this writing.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement as to why the servers went down in such a hurry, players are noticing the issue may be related to an Auction House bug. Players were supposedly able to dupe gold in the Auction House, creating an issue where people would get more gold than they were entitled to.

Despite this, Shadow_Fox gave no details about the shutdown, only posting the following: “even though servers are coming back up, please be aware that we are still looking into the issue which may create instability, especially on Elzowin.”