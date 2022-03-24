Lost Ark weekly update adds new events and gifts to help players hone their gear

Lost Ark’s weekly update has hit live servers, and with the update comes lots of changes to how players will be able to hone their gear. A big controversy of the last update was how difficult it was to upgrade your gear to a higher item level, especially considering the latest Abyss Dungeon required you to essentially max out your gear.

In response to player feedback, the Lost Ark team is adding tons of new honing materials into the game in the form of events. The team is throwing in several more protection materials as well, including Metallurgy books that will increase honing rates for players.

Currently, the Naruni event shop now features a lot more materials to purchase, and a new event featuring Guardian Raids will now allow players to get honing materials as well. The Casual Guardian Raid event will allow players to fight against multiple bosses at once to receive event currency, which can be spent in the event shop.

Additionally, the Lost Ark dev team has prepared gifts for all players, which you can claim in your Product Inventory. The gift will include a new pet, a new mount, some legendary cards, and tons of honing materials so players can advance their characters.