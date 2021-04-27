Lost Soul Aside showcases 18 minutes of gameplay in a brand new trailer
After years of waiting, fans are treated to a phenomenal new trailer.
Lost Soul Aside was recently teased for a big announcement at the China PlayStation Press Conference 2021 by development studio UltiZeroGames. The devs replied to two official status updates on Weibo — the Chinese version of Twitter — with artwork from the game. And that teasing was right on the money as the action title made its debut at the Sony event with an 18 minute gameplay trailer.
Said trailer first showcased a boss battle against a foe with similar powers to the protagonist. After the battle, the trailer then shows off exploration through an exhilarating chase scene, in which we see how versatile the hero’s dragon companion is. Not only does it form his sword, but it can also turn into a skateboard of sorts for faster traveling as well as a pair of wings for flying.
Lost Soul Aside is a hack-and-slash title that was first created by Bing Yang as a test before he decided to make it into a full-on game. Following the immense accolades after its initial trailer, Sony contacted him to help with development and provided him with a small team — now known as UltiZeroGames — in return for making it a timed exclusive.