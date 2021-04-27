Lost Soul Aside showcases 18 minutes of gameplay in a brand new trailer

Lost Soul Aside was recently teased for a big announcement at the China PlayStation Press Conference 2021 by development studio UltiZeroGames. The devs replied to two official status updates on Weibo — the Chinese version of Twitter — with artwork from the game. And that teasing was right on the money as the action title made its debut at the Sony event with an 18 minute gameplay trailer.

Sorry to keep you waiting.



We have returned with the latest update on Lost Soul Aside. Check out 18+ minutes of new gameplay that the development has prepared for everyone to see. We apologise for the long wait & thank everyone for the continued patience. https://t.co/11dlOam4Sj pic.twitter.com/kHQ39QjHcC — Lost Soul Aside (@Lost_Soul_Aside) April 27, 2021

Said trailer first showcased a boss battle against a foe with similar powers to the protagonist. After the battle, the trailer then shows off exploration through an exhilarating chase scene, in which we see how versatile the hero’s dragon companion is. Not only does it form his sword, but it can also turn into a skateboard of sorts for faster traveling as well as a pair of wings for flying.

Lost Soul Aside is a hack-and-slash title that was first created by Bing Yang as a test before he decided to make it into a full-on game. Following the immense accolades after its initial trailer, Sony contacted him to help with development and provided him with a small team — now known as UltiZeroGames — in return for making it a timed exclusive.