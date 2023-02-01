Love has arrived to Pokémon Go with a Valentine’s Day event introducing Mega Gardevoir and a Luvdisc Limited Research day

The annual Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day event is around the corner, allowing players to add their favorite Pokémon to their collection. For Valentine’s Day 2023, Mega Gardevoir is making its debut, and players will have the chance to fight against it in Mega Raids. In the last few days of the event, there will also be a Luvadisc Limited Research Day, with an increased chance to catch a shiny Luvdisc.

The Valentine’s Day 2023 event starts next week, from February 8 to 14. Mega Gardevoir will begin to spawn in Mega Raids starting at 10 AM in your local area. Not only will Mega Gardevoir appear, but any player that evolves their Kirlia into a Gardevoir or Gallade will teach them the Synchronoise, a featured attack for these Pokémon. We expect to see Mega Gallade appearing in future events, but not this one.

Alongside the arrival of Mega Gardevoir, all players will receive a Timed Research called Lovely Wishes that features branching paths and a chance to catch a Frillish. There will also be a global Valentine’s Challenge for players to participate in, where they exchange gifts with their friends. As a community, Pokémon Go players need to exchange at least 100,000,000 gifts with friends to receive several bonus candy rewards during the Valentine’s Day event.

When February 11 rolls around, halfway through the Valentine’s 2023 event, the Luvdisc Limited Research Day will start from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. Luvdisc will appear whenever you spin a Photo Disc at a PokéStop or Gym location, with an increased chance for all players to find a shiny version. Like previous Limited Research Days, players can expect to find multiple Luvdisc-themed research tasks to complete to earn several rewards.

Although a lighter event, fans can look forward to things heating up as players draw closer to the arrival of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, set to launch on February 25. This is a ticketed event featuring Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre for the first time.