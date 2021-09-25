Mamoswine is coming to Pokémon Unite on September 29

The official Pokémon Unite Twitter has just confirmed the release for Mamoswine. Mamoswine will be added to the game on September 29 as a new fighter. As seen in the trailer, the Pokémon will use ice to freeze enemies and leave them open to attack.

Mamoswine was teased previously for the game alongside Sylveon. Though the latter’s release date has not been confirmed as of yet, it may not be long before it is announced as well. In addition to Mamoswine, the current roster includes Blastoise, Blissey, Gardevoir, Zeraora, Pikachu, Charizard, Snorlax, Crustle, Greninja, Eldegoss, Talonflame, Lucario, Venusaur, Mr. Mime, Slowbro, Absol, Machamp, Wigglytuff, Alolan Ninetales, Cramorant, Gengar, Garchomp, and Cinderace.

In the meantime, players can enjoy the many recent updates to the game. Pokémon Unite was officially added to mobile devices last week and received several new features and assets for new and old players to enjoy. Among these is the Galatic 094 battle pass, which features several space-themed items, such as accessories for player avatars and various Holowear for Pokémon. Players can complete daily and weekly missions to raise their battle pass level to obtain the respective rewards.

Additionally, the Unite squads feature allows players to team up with players to create their own squads or search for existing ones to connect and play together. More updates are expected in the future.