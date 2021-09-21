Pokemon Unite comes to mobile tomorrow, adds battle pass, Unite squads, and more

With the mobile release of Pokemon Unite on the horizon, a host of new features, items, and mechanics have been teased to celebrate the release. A recent tweet from the official Twitter page outlined the new updates coming with the mobile version, including new sets of gear for both Pokemon and players, the addition of Sylveon and Mamomswine as new fighters, cross-play between the mobile and console versions, and much more. Cross-platform play can be enabled by simply linking the Nintendo or Pokemon Trainer Club account used for the Switch version.

There were also other features clarified in an update from the official website. The battle pass, known as Galactic Ghost 094, will begin on September 22 and feature several space-themed items, such as new Holowear for Pokemon like Gengar. You can raise your battle pass level by competing in daily and weekly missions, and those who purchase the premium pass will be able to earn even more rewards in turn.

Another new addition is Unite squads, which allow players to team up with players to create their own squads or search for existing ones to connect and play together. The Pokemon Company will also reward new players with 1,000 Aeos Tickets, the Unite license for Pikachu, and a special Holowear for Pikachu known as Festival Style if they complete in-game events by October 31, in acknowledgment of reaching the threshold of five million pre-registrations. The Pokemon Company will provide another 1,000 more Aeos Tickets will be rewarded if pre-registration reaches 7.5 million.