Mario Kart Tour’s Wario vs. Waluigi Tour asks players to pick between the two dastardly brothers

Wario and Waluigi are usually thick as thieves — literally and figuratively — but now the time has come for them to have a little sibling rivalry. Mario Kart Tour is pitting the two dastardly brothers against each other in the Wario vs. Waluigi Tour and is asking players to pick whose team they want to join.

The Wario vs. Waluigi Tour is the 62nd tour of the game and is the first of three tours that kick off the Winter Celebration event. The tour runs from January 25 through February 8.

The Wario vs. Waluigi Tour is the sixth tour to feature a Team Rally event and the second to pit two brothers against each other after Mario and Luigi. Five days before the tour began, the official Twitter account for Mario Kart Tour asked users to pick whether they would join Wario’s team or Waluigi’s team. About 62% picked Waluigi, while 38% preferred Wario’s team.

The tour is also the first Team Rally tour to feature a new classic course, bringing in Wario Shipyard from Mario Kart 7. In the first round of the Wario vs. Waluigi showdown on Twitter, the official account for Mario Kart Tour also asked players whether Wario Shipyard or Waluigi Pinball was their favorite racetrack. So far, 66% voted for the latter course, while 33% said the former was their favorite.

The Wario vs. Waluigi Tour ushers in an upgraded Token Shop as part of the Winter Celebration. The Token Shop will now offer high-end prizes like the Wild Wing, Starchute, Bruiser, and Rainy Balloons.