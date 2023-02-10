How to fix error code 805 in Mario Kart Tour

If you are playing Mario Kart Tour and running into an error code that starts with the numbers 805 and followed by four random numbers, you are likely pulling your hair out trying to get the game to work properly. The game doesn’t do a great job of explaining the error, but luckily, you have us to get your through it. Here is how to fix the 805 error code in Mario Kart Tour.

Related: How to get and use Rubies in Mario Kart Tour

What to do if you get the 805 error code in Mario Kart Tour

As mentioned above, Mario Kart Tour’s 805 error code can be followed by any combination of four numbers. It may sound a bit cliché, but the first thing you should do is fully back out of the game and restart it. Make sure you are fully shutting down the app by opening your active apps and exiting out of the app or force stopping it in app info. While you are at it, you may as well try restarting your device and check for any updates for the game.

Related: Mario Kart Tour is ditching gacha mechanics, adding Battle Mode

If you have restarted the game and phone and are still getting the issue, you will want to try uninstalling and reinstalling the game. There may be a corrupted file that is keeping the game from running. Luckily, you will be able to sign right back in to your account and maintain all the progress you have made this far.

If none of the above worked, you will need to contact Nintendo Support’s team dedicated to Mario Kart Tour. They will be able to look over the situation and figure out how to get you up and running again in no time.