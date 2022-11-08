Nintendo might not be making a Switch Pro, but it is launching an entirely new company with a different focus

There’s been talk of a new Nintendo Switch model for literal years now, and while that still doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the company, it is launching a new joint venture. Not only that but this new jointly-owned company will specifically be focused on things outside of the Switch.

Nintendo and DeNA Co., Ltd issued a notice to announce their new co-owned company. Dubbed Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd., The company will specifically focus on services beyond any actual console. “With the integrated hardware-software model at the core of its business, Nintendo also strives to provide enhanced experience and service outside of its dedicated gaming system,” the notice reads. “In order to provide this experience in a holistic manner, Nintendo is working to maintain and expand its relationship with consumers primarily through Nintendo Account.” In other words, Nintendo wants to make use of player accounts outside of the Switch itself.

It seems the primary “outside” focus would be within the mobile game market, given that DeNA released Mario Kart Tour in recent years. In that sense, this joint venture was pretty easy to see coming. Not only was DeNA trusted with a high-value IP like Mario Kart, but its work was also good enough to get Mario Kart Tour tracks brought into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe via the Booster Course Pass.

It is also worth pointing out that Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd. is not going to be developing games, per se. Research and development is the primary focus here. The goal is to not just expand what Nintendo accounts are capable of, but also “the creation of [new] value-added services.”

As far as new hardware goes, Nintendo has been firmly denying reports of a new Switch model every time the question arises. Most recently, the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reignited hopes in some fans for a new Switch due to the game’s release date and perceived graphical prowess.