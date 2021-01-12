Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch to release alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Today a brand new limited edition Nintendo Switch console has been revealed. It’s called the Mario Red & Blue Edition and will launch on February 12, the same day as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches for the platform.

This new version of the Switch is almost completely red. The Joy-Cons are red, the dock is red, and even the Switch screen unit itself is red. In fact, this is the first Nintendo Switch console to have a screen unit that isn’t black.

As you can see though, the console isn’t entirely red. The kickstand remains the only black piece of the Switch screen unit.

This Mario Red & Blue Edition #NintendoSwitch will be available in stores starting 12/02. Let’s-a go! #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/1WUCfiqwUo — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 12, 2021

The console will cost $299.99 and can only be purchased through select retailers. It comes with a Mario themed Switch carry case, featuring Mario’s mustache and dungarees, and a blue Joy-Con Charging Grip.

While the console is currently listed on the Nintendo Store, it’s not possible to pre-order it or even find a list of the available retailers selling it.

Image via Nintendo

It doesn’t appear as though Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is packaged with the new console at the time of writing. However, some retailers may offer a bundle closer to the release date.

A new trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury was also released today. It showcases the terrifying version of Bowser that players will be faced with in the new title.