Martha Is Dead publisher Wired Productions picks up Gori: Cuddly Carnage for PC release

Wired Productions has a variety of games under its publishing wing, the most recent being the censored horror game Martha is Dead. Wired’s next game is gory too — it’s in the name, in fact.

The new trailer for Gori: Cuddly Carnage reveals that developer Angry Demon Studio has teamed up with Wired Productions for the game’s upcoming release. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the game, but if it’s new to you, then prepare for a whole lot of violence sugar-coated with cute cats, unicorns, and toys. Gori is a “skate-slasher,” which means you’ll be doing all sorts of tricks as you slice and dice the enemy with your skateboard. There’s a spidery walking toy box boss that might trigger some arachnophobia too.

“We are feline great about our partnership with Wired Productions, who have, from the very start, been so passionate about our murderous kitty, Gori,” says Angry Demon Studio CEO John Kalderon as part of the announcement. Cat puns aside, it does seem like a good fit. Unfortunately, news of the publisher team-up doesn’t come with a release date. Gori: Cuddly Carnage is currently slated for a PC release via Steam “as soon as the unicorns allow it.” At the very least, we now know why Wired Productions changed its Twitter bio to a bunch of onomonopia cat noises.