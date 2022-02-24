Martha is Dead PlayStation censorship explained

The news of Martha is Dead’s PlayStation censorship broke two weeks ahead of launch, but details were kept intentionally vague. Users speculated as to what might have been altered, but this was always just speculation. Now that the game is in players’ hands, its publisher has detailed how Martha is Dead was censored on PlayStation consoles.

The PlayStation censorship comes in two main forms—non-interactive sequences and cut content. According to Wired Productions, there are a few major scenes that still exist, albeit in nonplayable form.

The scenes in which the player must cut open a dead body’s womb and face with scissors are non-interactive on PlayStation, whereas these sequences require player input on Xbox and PC. There is a scene in the final chapter involving self harm. This portion is uninteractive in the PlayStation versions, however all platforms offer the option of censoring this specific scene.

The cut content is more minor, but mentions of masturbation during dialogue were removed completely due to it taking place within a psychiatric hospital. This dialogue was considered inappropriate in context.

The PlayStation versions of Martha is Dead also offer an optional censored mode, which cuts the non-interactive sequences from the game altogether, in addition to scenes that depict suicide and miscarriages. This mode is not offered on PC or Xbox. As one final aside, the PlayStation versions also feature more detailed content warnings upon bootup.