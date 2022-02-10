Master Splinter joins the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge roster

Those that have kept an eye on Streets of Rage 4 publisher Dotemu will be familiar with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Coming later this year to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the iconic Master Splinter has been unveiled as a playable character.

Today’s PlayStation blog post goes into detail behind the mechanics of the iconic sensei to the group of mutant turtles. According to developer Tribute Games, Master Splinter was a no-brainer. You can’t have Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles without Splinter. With the decision made, how did the team go about designing his gameplay?

The aim was to turn Master Splinter from a passive teacher figure into a more active participant without betraying the mysticism commonly associated with him. This was accomplished through a moveset that is described as, “calm and collected…but not slow.”

As expected, his cane plays an integral role in combat, with any connected strike opening enemies up for a follow up combo. Master Splinter also makes use of ranged magical attacks and can bite enemies, which none of the other characters are capable of. Splinter’s special attack was inspired by a few frames of animation from the opening sequence to the 1987 show in which he’s seen destorying multiple boxes with all four limbs.

Master Splinter is the sixth announced character coming to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The remaining playable roster for now includes Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Donatello, and April O’Neil.