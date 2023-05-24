Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake & Original Trilogy Coming to PS5

A complete top to bottom remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was confirmed during today’s PlayStation Showcase event. The trailer was quickly followed by a second, potentially more exciting announcement that the first three titles in the series will be launching for PS5 later this year.

Sony’s PlayStation Showcase was overshadowed today for many Metal Gear Solid fans with the confirmation of what rumors have been suggesting for weeks. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will be getting a remake for PS5. To sate fan’s desires until this game is released, a collection of three early games in the series is coming to PS5 in late 2023, packing in the original Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Related: PlayStation Showcase May 2023: Date, Time, & How to Watch

Metal Gear Solid Remake Confirmed, Metal Gear Solid Vol. 1 Master Collection Brings the Franchise to PS5 in Autumn 2023

It’s been officially confirmed that there is a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake, and it’s coming to PS5. In a fairly disgusting trailer sandwiched between many other games during today’s PlayStation Showcase, Naked Snake showed his face for the first time in over a decade. The trailer followed the convoluted formula fans of the franchise are used to.

Adding to the classic feel of the reveal was a post-trailer radio call, revealing the more tangible news from the event. The original Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater are all coming to PS5 in Autumn 2023. The package of these three games is called Metal Gear Solid Vol. Master Collection, indicating that more collections featuring other titles from the series, such as Metal Gear Acid, are in the works too.

Fans of the Metal Gear Solid franchise adore it and replay the older games regardless of the hardware limitations and graphics. Being able to play these titles natively on PS5 is a great piece of fan service for these players, but also a way for newcomers to access some of the games that defined the PlayStation brand generation after generation.

While none of the trailers for these games bear the name of Konami, it’s unlikely they’ve been worked on with their original creator, Hideo Kojima, now of Konjima Productions. Providing the games are straightforward ports, and the remake is just that, not a re-imagining, fans should have no need to worry about the beloved classics being altered in a way they might not like.