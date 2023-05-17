PlayStation Announces Showcase Date for May

It’s been a long time, but PlayStation fans can finally look forward to their next showcase, with a PlayStation Showcase event scheduled to happen in May. PlayStation has officially posted it, and we’re excited to check out what hopeful details the team will bring to the showcase. Many of these announcements will be updates on current projects and what fans can expect for the end of the year.

We don’t have too much information about what is scheduled to be slotted for this event, but we’re looking forward to seeing what the Sony team brings to the team, and what fans speculate on what they might see.

PlayStation Showcase Streaming Date

See you soon!



PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

The PlayStation Showcase will be streaming on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 1 pm PDT, 9 pm BST, and 4 pm EST. The show will last a little over an hour and it will focus on the two main pieces of technology from Sony: the PlayStation 5 and PS VR2. It will showcase upcoming games that have been in development, and we’re hoping to learn any information we can about updates for Spider-Man 2.

This PlayStation Showcase could also be a perfect opportunity for Sony to discuss any PS VR2 games, with the piece of hardware only just releasing at the end of February 2023. Although it does not have a huge selection of games, it did receive a good amount of positive reviews from multiple outlets who had the chance to preview it for themselves.

Alongside these major pieces of technology, the PlayStation Showcase will also feature announcements from third-party partners with PlayStation and some from indie creators.

It is unclear what we might get updates for this PlayStation Showcase. One of the topics we’re looking forward to hearing about is Marvel’s Wolverine, which has yet to receive any further updates outside of what is happening. We doubt we’ll listen to major details, but we could receive a few hints about future developments, along with potential fans leaning into a sequel for Ghost of Tsushima.