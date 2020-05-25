Metroid Prime Trilogy releases in just one month, according to a retailer

Metroid Prime Trilogy could be getting a surprise release on June 19, according to a listing from the retailer which originally had spread the word of its existence.

The collection for Nintendo Switch has been in the rumors for quite a long time, but never has been confirmed by the Japanese publisher.

Last November, it had been disclosed that the trilogy would be one of the two Metroid releases being in the works at the moment at Nintendo.

On top of that, it had been shared that the trilogy would have been ready for release anytime as work on it had been completed, but for some reason Nintendo still wasn’t going to announce it.

Metroid Prime 4 has been delayed undefinitely due to a change of developer after its E3 2017, and it’s now being developed by Retro Studios.

While a release so close to a formal announce it something unusual, in the middle of the COVID-19 emergency, nothing seems impossible.

Nintendo has already made it clear it is finding hard to make announcements and launch games in 2020 because of the pandemia, which is forcing multiple developers from its studios to work at home right now.

This situation has led the latest Paper Mario game to be announced just two months before of its official release, while a Pikmin 3 Deluxe is also said to be on its way for Nintendo Switch.

Plans for the celebration for the Mario franchise would also be scheduled for 2020, but that has still to be announced for the same reasons.

It has been mentioned that a Nintendo Direct presentation is not in the cards at the moment, for the aforementioned reasons that would make it hard to work on the assets required, so in case players should expect individual reveals for the incoming games.

The Metroid Prime Trilogy mentioned at the retailer should be a straight port from the collection that had originally been launched for the Wii and then ported over the Wii U.

It includes Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and would at least cover the lack of FPS experiences on Switch, if real.