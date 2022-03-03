Microsoft has sold more than 2.3 million Xbox consoles in Japan over 20 years

The latest weekly Famitsu issue has revealed that Xbox has sold more than 2.3 million consoles in Japan across all generations. According to the report, which celebrates Xbox’s 20th anniversary in Japan, most of the sales were thanks to the Xbox 360, which sold 1,616,128 units in Japan.

We also learn how the Xbox Series X/S is selling in the country, which has already surpassed the Xbox One’s total lifetime sales by almost 30,000 units. Famitsu (via VGC) notes that the sales number is as of February 6. The total sales of each console’s performance in Japan are: Xbox – 472,992, Xbox 360 – 1,616,128, Xbox One – 114,831, and Xbox Series X/S – 142,024. These figures take the total Xbox consoles sold in Japan to 2,345,975 units.

While Xbox Series X/S is bringing in impressive numbers compared to the previous generation, Xbox is still performing poorly in Japan. PlayStation 5 is already hard to acquire, but it has already sold more than a million units in Japan. Microsoft launched its newest console day-and-date alongside PlayStation 5 in Japan and other territories in November 2020. In an interview with Gamertag Radio, Phil Spencer said that the Japanese market is important to the company, and this generation is looking to better cater to Japanese players.

Famitsu also listed the five best-selling selling Xbox Games which include Dead or Alive 3 (Xbox – 271,149), Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope (Xbox 360 – 208,521), Tales of Vesperia (Xbox 360 – 204,305), Blue Dragon (Xbox 360 – 203,740) and The Last Remnant (Xbox 360 – 154,493). The interesting thing about those software sales numbers is that more than half (57 percent) of original Xbox Japan players owned Dead or Alive 3.