Microsoft reacts to Apple blocking Project xCloud on iOS as it “denies consumers from cloud gaming”

Microsoft is struggling to bring its cloud gaming platform Project xCloud to iOS devices, despite Apple’s efforts to keep it out of its App Store. A test was conducted several months ago, but it had to deal with App Store’s restrictions for game libraries, only bringing one single game to the supported devices.

In a recent note issued to Business Insider, Apple has mentioned that it feels xCloud, and the Xbox Game Pass catalog, are not “safe” for its consumers.

“The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers,” an Apple rep told the site.

“Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.”

Apple added that “our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search.”

This is the core of the issue, App Store guidelines work in a way, developers have to submit individual games every time, and collection of games or services in the vein of Xbox Game Pass or Stadia is not allowed to get in.

This is the first time we hear Apple discuss this in public when it comes to Project xCloud, and Microsoft has responded to this reasoning.

“Our testing period for the Project xCloud preview app for iOS has expired. Unfortunately, we do not have a path to bring our vision of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gamers on iOS via the Apple App Store,” Microsoft told Windows Central with a strong note underlining how Cupertino is the sole player preventing the spread of cloud gaming on mobile.

“Apple stands alone as the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. And it consistently treats gaming apps differently, applying more lenient rules to non-gaming apps even when they include interactive content,” a rep added.

Also, it was remarked that all the content available in Xbox Game Pass “are rated for content by independent industry rating bodies such as the ESRB and regional equivalents.”

The platform owner won’t stop trying to bring Project xCloud on Apple’s platforms, as “we are committed to finding a path to bring cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to the iOS platform.”

Project xCloud is releasing on September 15, 2020, on Android as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and it looks clear it will take at least some additional time before we can see it coming to iOS.

The discussions involving the platform are still ongoing, as Microsoft’s executive vice president at gaming Phil Spencer has recently shared Xbox is working to bring the service on as many screens as possible.