Microsoft says popular Activision Blizzard titles will continue to come to PlayStation and Nintendo platforms “beyond the existing agreement”

The weeks following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard have been filled with confusion. Many assumed that major titles would honor existing agreements on other platforms, with full Xbox and PC exclusivity at some point in the future. As it turns out, Microsoft plans to keep major Activision Blizzard titles multiplatform.

Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith published a post on the Microsoft blog, detailing how the company plans to adapt to changing regulations within the gaming and tech sphere. This is likely a response to the Federal Trade Commission’s involvement, investigating whether or not the Activision Blizzard deal constitutes as monopolizing.

When referencing Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles, Smith writes, “We have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future.” The post also states that similar actions are being taken regarding Nintendo’s platform. According to Smith, “this is the right thing for the industry, for gamers and for our business.”

This is unlike previous acquisitions. Microsoft had acquired Obsidian Entertainment in 2018, honoring its existing publishing deal. Because of this, The Outer Worlds released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and even Nintendo Switch. Its sequel, however, is an Xbox and PC exclusive. In another similar instance, Bethesda’s Starfield is officially confirmed as an Xbox and PC only title, but wording regarding Elder Scrolls VI has remained more open to interpretation.