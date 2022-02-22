Min-Min Amiibo will be coming on April 29, Steve and Alex Amiibo delayed to later in 2022

Nintendo revealed the official release date for the highly desired Min-Min Amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Min-Min will arrive in most retails on April 29, which is almost 2 years since Min-Min’s came to Ultimate on June 29, 2020. Even though it’s exciting news for Smash fans who were anxiously waiting for her Amiibo, Nintendo also shared there will be delays for other Amiibos.

The Minecraft Steve and Alex Amiibos were previously slated to release in Spring 2022, but now Nintendo announces that both Amiibos have been delayed to later in the year. Nintendo claims the reason for the delay was because of “logistics and production delay.” No exact release date for the Steve and Alex Amiibos was announced.

The Steve & Alex #SmashBros #amiibo were previously announced to launch in spring 2022. However, due to a logistics and production delay, unfortunately the release timing has been delayed to later in 2022. pic.twitter.com/388tqS5XQd — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2022

The Min-Min Amiibo was originally announced during the Kazuya presentation in June 2021. Scanning an Amiibo in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will give players their own custom NPC fighter based on whatever figurine they scanned. The NPC’s fight style will be based on the owners’ personal playstyle, and gamers can take their custom NPC to other devices by re-scanning the Amiibo.

When Amiibos first launched they became highly sought out for collectors and were instantly sold out. Amiibos soon became rare collector items, with some of the harder-to-find figures being the most expensive online. The more recent Amiibo releases have become easier to find, just as long as players know when to pre-order them.