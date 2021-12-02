Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ver. 13.0.1 – All final fighters adjustment

Version 13.0.1 is now available to download for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and with it the final fighters adjustment. After this update, the game will no longer be releasing patches to change how the characters play. At least that is what Nintendo claims at this moment.

Besides the final fighters adjustment, ver. 13.0.1 also adds Amiibo support for the Metroid Dread Samus and EMMI Amiibos. Tapping those Amiibos will give players access to their spirits in Ultimate, and the Metroid Dread Samus Amiibo can be used as a figure player as well.

Below is the full list of all the fighters’ adjustment that is part of the ver. 13.0.1 update.

Donkey Kong

Neutral Attack 2 – Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Reduced vulnerability.

Down Tilt Attack – Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.

Neutral Special – Increased the speed that super armor activates.

Link

Neutral Attack 1 – Increased attack speed.

Down Tilt Attack – Adjusted launch angle.

Up Smash Attack – Extended launch distance for the final attack.

Peach

Side Special – Made it easier to grab edges.

Daisy

Side Special – Made it easier to grab edges.

Ice Climbers

Dash Attack – Increased attack speed.

Increased attack speed. Down Smash – Attack Extended launch distance.

Attack Extended launch distance. Up Special – Increased attack speed. Increased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.

Falco

Dash Attack – Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance.

Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance. Side Smash – Attack Increased the attack range in the front to match the visual.

Mewtwo

Side Tilt Attack – Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Forward Throw – Increased power.

Meta Knight

Up Smash Attack – Increased attack range. Adjusted so opponents won’t fall over when hit with the first or second hit.

Forward Air Attack – Increased power.

Back Air Attack – Increased power.

Up Throw – Extended launch distance.

Wario

Neutral Attack 1 – Increased power. Reduced vulnerability.

Neutral Attack 2 – Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance. Reduced vulnerability.

Ike

Neutral Attack ３ – Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Up Smash Attack – Extended launch distance for the high-damage range.

Side Special – Increased power when starting to charge forward on the ground. Extended launch distance when starting to charge forward on the ground.

Mega Man

Dash Attack – Extended launch distance for the final attack. Increased attack speed.

Down Smash Attack – Extended the damage range downward.

Side Special – Increased power.

Rosalina & Luma

Basic Movements – Shortened the launch distance when Luma is launched.

Down Smash Attack – Extended Rosalina’s damage range inward.

Robin

Flurry Attack – Increased attack range. Increased power.

Flurry Attack to KO – Increased attack range.

Bowser Jr.

Dash Attack – Made it easier to hit multiple times. Increased power.

Down Tilt Attack – Made it easier to hit multiple times. Adjusted launch angle for the final attack.

Up Smash Attack – Increased power.

Side Special – Extended launch distance when spinning.

Ryu

Side Tilt Attack (Strong) – Increased attack speed.

Neutral Special – Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks.

Side Special – Reduced vulnerability for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks when used on the ground.

Cloud

Down Special – Increased attack speed for Finishing Touch.

Inkling

etc. – Reduced vulnerability when reloading ink.

Side Tilt Attack – Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Up Tilt Attack – Made it easier to hit opponents on the ground.

Side Smash Attack – Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.

Neutral Special – Extended the distance of the shot.

Ridley

Dash Attack – Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Piranha Plant

Side Tilt Attack – Extended launch distance for the final attack.

Down Tilt Attack – Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Reduced vulnerability.

Down Air Attack – Increased the amount of time the meteor effect lasts for the damage window.

Down Special – Shortened the time to use the move.

Min Min

Basic Movements – Reduced the power against shields for each punch. Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Neutral Air Attack – Increased the vulnerability when landing.

Side Smash Attack – Reduced the duration of the Dragon’s beam.

Steve

Up Smash Attack – Reduced the duration of an opponent’s animation when they are struck by different parts of this attack.

Pyra

Basic Movements – Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Side Special – Increased vulnerability.

Mythra

Basic Movements – Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Mythra Side Smash – Attack Shortened launch distance.

Sora

