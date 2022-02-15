Mirage Prime and Banshee Prime are escaping the Vault in Warframe today

The Prime Vault is back in Warframe today, and the next two gold-gilded Warframes that players will be able to get their hands on are Mirage Prime and Banshee Prime. Mirage Prime twists and contorts light to slay her enemies, while Banshee Prime inflicts defeating barrages of sound on her foes to make them crumble.

The Prime Vault went on hiatus for a number of months while the extended Prime Resurgence event gave players a new way to get their hands on these older items. But now, the classic Prime Vault has returned. Prime Vault gives players a way to get their hands on older Prime Warframes and weapons. Due to the sheer number of them in the game, they will be rotated into the vault from time to time.

What this means is that players will not be able to farm for the Relics that normally give access to the components that are needed to create the Warframes or weapons. The good news is that Prime Vault is giving players the chance to pick up two different packs, or a combined pack that contains everything.

The Banshee Prime Pack offers Banshee Prime, Euphona Prime, Helios Prime, the Capella Prime Syandana, the Ictus Prime accessories for Sentinels, and 400 Platinum. Meanwhile, the Mirage Prime Pack lets players pick up the Warframe, Kogake Prime, Akboloto Primes, the Abbera Prime Syandana, Atavist Prime Armor, and 400 Platinum.

Players who are strictly interested in the prime accessories can also pick up packs that only contain them and 200 Platinum. All the packs will be available from the official Warframe website on February 15.