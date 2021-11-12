Warframe Prime Resurgence full event guide

Gathering up prime Warframes and weapons has always been central to the Warframe experience, and the Warframe Prime Resurgence event will introduce a new way for players to do just that.

The new system will cut out some of the frustration of Prime farming, allowing players to specifically target the items they want from loot pools, or save their resources until a new loot pool begins.

Prime Resurgence start date

The Warframe Prime Resurgence event will begin on November 16. The actual loot pools that are available will change weekly, so make sure you check each week to see what is up for grabs. The event will run until January 25, 2022.

How to take part

Players will be able to earn a new Resource called Aya in-game, or instantly access Prime Warframes, their Weapons, and Accessories with Regal Aya. Once they have gathered up Aya, they can visit Varzia in Maroo’s Bazaar on Mars to exchange Aya for Void Relics that can contain the parts they need, or Regal Aya for instant access to Prime items.

How to get Aya

During Prime Resurgence, Aya will drop in place of the existing Vaulted Void Relics during Missions in the Void, as well as Bounties. You’ll also be able to acquire Aya through Relic Packs in the in-game Market or Syndicate Offerings. While Aya can be earned in the game and converted to Regal Aya, players can also purchase Regal Aya directly with real-world currency if they wish.

November 16 Prime Pool

Mag Prime – 3 Regal Aya

Nova Prime – 3 Regal Aya

Boar Prime – 2 Regal Aya

Dakra Prime – 2 Regal Aya

Soma Prime – 2 Regal Aya

Vasto Prime – 2 Regal Aya

Targis Prime Armor – 3 Regal Aya

Distilling Extractor Prime and Blueprint – 1 Regal Aya

Edo Prime Armor – 3 Regal Aya

Velorum Prime Sigil – 1 Regal Aya

There will also be some packs available, detailed below.

Mag Prime Pack – 6 Regal Aya

Mag Prime

Boar Prime

Dakra Prime

Targis Prime Armor

Distilling Extractor Prime & Blueprint

Exclusive Mag Glyphs

10k Endo

Nova Prime Pack – 6 Regal Aya

Nova Prime

Soma Prime

Vasto Prime

Edo Prime Armor

Velorum Prime Sigil

Exclusive Nova Glyphs

10k Endo

Mag and Nova Prime Dual Pack – 10 Regal Aya

Mag Prime

Nova Prime

Boar Prime

Dakra Prime

Soma Prime

Vasto Prime

Targis Prime Armor

Distilling Extractor Prime & Blueprint

Edo Prime Armor

Velorum Prime Sigil

Exclusive Mag Glyphs

Exclusive Nova Glyphs

50k Endo

Regal Aya that are not used during the event can be used with the same vendor afterward on the following items:

Prime Warframes

– Volt Prime

– Valkyr Prime

– Nyx Prime

Prime Weapons

– Burston Prime

– Fang Prime

– Lex Prime

– Braton Prime

Past Prime Gaming Gear

– Vistapa Prime Syandana

– Spektaka Prime Syandana

– Spektaka Prime Sugatra

– Filigree Prime Liset Decoration

– Static Reactor Prime Sigil

– Avia Prime Armor Set

– Avia Prime Syandana

– Vayas Operator Prime Accessories

Prime Noggles

– Mag Prime Noggle

– Nova Prime Noggle

– Limbo Prime Noggle

– Trinity Prime Noggle

– Mesa Prime Noggle

– Hydroid Prime Noggle

– Volt Prime Noggle

– Loki Prime Noggle

– Vauban Prime Noggle

– Ash Prime Noggle

– Oberon Prime Noggle

– Nekros Prime Noggle

– Saryn Prime Noggle

– Valkyr Prime Noggle

– Ember Prime Noggle

– Frost Prime Noggle

– Nyx Prime Noggle

– Rhino Prime Noggle