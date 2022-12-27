Miraidon and Koraidon go flying with a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet speed glitch

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been filled with bugs since they released back in November so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone to learn that yet another glitch has been discovered. This time, however, instead of inappropriate Wigletts, characters getting a massive growth spurt, or the mount Pokémon disappearing beneath your character, Miraidon and Koraidon get to jet across the map at blinding speeds. It may take a bit of time and preparation, but you too can now turn your legendary Pokémon into a jet engine. Just don’t lose your lunch in the process.

The video above, made by YouTuber LuckyPunch, shows just how easy it is to make your legendary Pokémon glide at ludicrous speeds around the map. Of course, you can’t simply perform this glitch by jumping off the nearest Pokécenter or moderately high rock. Instead, you will need to get someplace quite high up like the top of Glaseado Mountain as shown in the video. Of course, other high-up areas will work as well if you don’t feel like scaling a mountain, but you probably won’t end up going as fast.

The glitch involves opening your Pokémon’s glider rapidly in the air while holding either left or right on the joystick. Each time you fall, aim to the left or right and rapidly press the B button to make your glider come out then press the joystick forward. Keep repeating this and you will soon be flying so fast that you’d swear your Pokémon used the Extreme Speed move. Take advantage of this glitch while you can before the devs inevitably patch it.

We’ve seen glitches like this happening since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet dropped. One of the more notable ones was the Shiny duplication glitch found in the early days of release. These glitches usually do get patched out, but they’re quite fun while available.