Mobile Legends: Bang Bang patch notes 1.5.46 – Paquito release date, revamped hero abilities, new hero skins, M2 event, and more

It’s time to shake the dust off of 2021 in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang with the year’s first series of patch notes. Not only do players have an event to look forward to for the start of the year, but the new hero, Paquito, will be arriving on January 15. This new fighter uses a specific boxing style to combat other heroes, capable of unleashing devastating rapid-fire attacks and is highly mobile on the battlefield. Paquito’s fighting style and appearance were inspired by Manny Pacquiao, a Filipino professional boxer and Senator of the Philippines.

While Paquito will be available on January 15, the new M2 event kicks off today ahead of the tournament featuring numerous professional players. The tournament will be live streamed on the 18 to the 24, featuring 5v5 competitive games, and you’ll be able to watch the fights from the channel’s YouTube, Facebook, or in-game tournament set up. During the M2 event, all players can earn M2 coins by completing daily tasks to turn in for rewards.

From The Designers

Greetings! Happy 2021! The focus of this month will be the M2 tournament. It is a pity that we cannot watch exciting matches together in-person. This year, we will live stream the top-tier 5v5 fair competition for all of you online! From January 18th to 24th, remember to watch the tournament live stream on our official YouTube channel, official FB page or in-game Tournament interface.

Besides, the legend, boxing champion Paquito will arrive at the Land of Dawn!

In this patch, we have put much effort into the improvement of issues regarding lags, slow loading, etc.

Thanks for your continued support for MLBB! We are looking forward to a new amazing year together!I. New Heroes & Revamped Heroes

New Hero

Paquito, the Heavenly Fist, will be available on January 15th (Server Time).

Diamond 599. Battle Point 32,000.

Hero Feature: A firm and righteous champion.

Skill 1 – Heavy Left Punch

Paquito throws forth a heavy blow, dealing Physical Damage to the target. If the skill hits a hero unit, he gains a Shield.

Enhanced – Champ Stance:

Gives Paquito’s blow even more striking force, dealing higher damage and providing more Shields (which can be stacked on the Shields gained before the enhancement).

Skill 2- Jab

Paquito dashes forth and throws a jab, dealing Physical Damage to all enemies within area of effect.

Enhanced – Champ Stance:

Gives Paquito’s jab even more striking force, dealing higher Physical Damage to enemies within area of effect. Jab deals no damage to targets in your path and stops only when hitting a hero or creep. (It passes through minions.)

Ultimate – Knockout Strike

Paquito launches an elbow strike to all enemies in front, dealing Physical Damage and pushing them to the destination. He then swings a haymaker at rapid speed, dealing Physical Damage and slowing targets, as he darts back.

Enhanced – Champ Stance:

Having pushed enemies to the destination, Paquito launches an uppercut, dealing Physical Damage and knocking his enemies airborne instead of slowing them.

Passive – Champ Stance

Paquito builds stacks when damaging enemies with his Basic Attacks or casting skills. Once 4 stacks have been reached, he enters Champ Stance, enhancing Paquito’s next skill and skipping its cooldown while reducing Basic Attack damage. Using any enhanced skill will increase Paquito’s Movement Speed.

Il. Hero Adjustments

Use → to indicate the changes.

Use (↑) (↓) (~) to indicate strengthening, nerfing, and adjustments.

In this patch, we have made significant adjustments to the following heroes:

Moskov, Johnson, Brody, Fanny, Mathilda, Carmilla.

[Moskov] (↑)

Passive(↑):

Penetration Damage of Basic Attacks: 0.54-1.1 → 0.68-1.1

Penetration Damage after Abyss Walker is cast: 0.64-1.2 → 0.78-1.2

Ultimate(~) (Revamped):

Moskov throws out the Spear of Destruction after powering up shortly, dealing Physical Damage to enemies along a straight line. The spear disappears when hitting an enemy hero, dealing higher Physical Damage to enemies behind them.

Updated Moskov’s voice-overs and skill descriptions.

[Johnson] (↑)

In the previous patches, we made optimization to the use of Johnson’s Ultimate, after which we gladly found that more players picked him in matches, In contrast, some “veteran drivers” told us that they thought Johnson drove too slow to hit enemies. Besides, we have always been trying to realize a more immersive driving experience for players. Therefore, we have added a new feature for his Ultimate, which allows Johnson to hit the gas and drive faster by tapping the skill. His speed returns to normal when releasing the button. We hope that it will bring more fun into the game.

Ultimate(↑):

His Skill 2 will transfer during the drive. Pressing and holding Skill 2 for a while increases driving speed gradually, which will return back to normal after releasing it.

[Brody] (~)

Through the previous adjustments, we improved the gaming experience in the early and late game for using Brody. Now we are going to deal with the problem regarding his Basic Attacks.

With his unique Basic Attack mechanism, Brody is not restricted by the slow casting of Basic Attacks, because of the high damage output of single attacks in the early game and critical attacks in the late game. Therefore, his performance is always surprisingly overpowered. We’ve decreased his early-game Basic Attack Damage and mid- and late-game Crit Damage by the adjustments below. As compensation, his normal Basic Attack Damage in the middle game has been increased, which can last for a relatively long time. We will continue to observe his performance in the Advanced Server.

Basic Attack(~):

Damage: 200% of Physical Attack → 130% of Physical Attack + 30*LV (The part of damage that scales with levels doesn’t count towards critical hits.)

Attributes(~):

Base Physical Attack: 115 → 105

HP Growth: 12 → 13.5

[Fanny] (↑)

The adjustments of jungle buffs in the last patch have greatly influenced some heroes. Based on our observations, we found it necessary to adjust Fanny in some aspects to reduce the effect. In this patch, we have reduced her Energy Cost, expecting that her ability to fly freely will not be restricted.

Skill 2(↑):

Energy Cost: 18-13 → 17-12 (Each successive use of this skill decreases its energy cost accordingly.)

[Mathilda] (~)

Mathilda was unduly powerful in harassing enemies together with minion waves in the early game, so we have nerfed her damage during that period and enhanced her role in the team.

Skill 1(↓):

Base Damage: 500-650 → 400-600

Magic Power Bonus: 60% → 70%

Added a warning indicator for Skill 1’s area of effect damage.

Skill 2(↑):

Ratio of Shield received by allied heroes: 50% → 70%, with its duration: 4s → 3s.

This skill is recommended when cooperating with the following heroes: Gord, Odette, Badang, Guinevere, Silvanna

Ultimate(↑):

Magic Power Bonus of Damage dealt by Wisps: 10% → 12.5%

[Carmilla] (~)

As a support with special skill effects, Carmilla has relatively strong solo abilities but offers fewer team benefits than other supports. As a result, she can only give an unsatisfactory gaming experience despite her high win rate. Therefore, we decided to further enhance her mobility and teamwork ability at the cost of a certain proportion of damage output and survivability. We’ll be paying close attention to her performance and considering possible subsequent adjustments.

Passive(↓):

Defense stolen from enemies: 10-20 → 6.4-12

Skill 1(↓):

Base Damage: 100-250 → 100-200

Base HP Regen: 60-150 → 50-150

Slow Effect: 30% → 10% (capped at 5 stacks)

Skill 2(↑):

Max Movement Speed Increase: 60% → 70%

Decay Time of Bloodbath Energy Accumulation from full to zero: 1.5s → 2s

Duration of Bloodbath Energy Accumulation: 4s → 4.5s

Ultimate(↑):

Max Slow Effect: 90% → 80%

Ratio of transmitted Damage and Control among targets with the Curse of Blood: 50% → 70%

Optimized recommended Builds.

[Ling] (↓)

In the last patch, we increased Ling’s Energy Regen to offset the effect of the burst nerf. However, this adjustment brought about a much bigger effect in the Official Server than the Advanced Server. Considering the overall balance, we decided to revert this boost from 2 to 1. We are deeply sorry for all inconvenience caused. We will be more sensible and careful in assessing every adjustment to avoid similar problems.

Passive(↓):

Base Energy Regen: 5→ 4

Energy Regen while upon a wall: 10 → 9

[Hanabi] (↑)

Passive(↑):

Conversion Ratio of HP Regen to Shield: 40% →60%

Shield Limit: 20% → 25% (of Max HP)

Fixed the issue where Hanabi could not be controlled when certain skills broke the Shield.

[Grock] (↑)

Skill 1(↑):

Initial Physical Attack Bonus: 120% → 160% (Scales with charging time.)

Passive(↑):

HP Regen Increase while near a wall: 3 + 1.6LV → 15 + 1.6LV

[Lapu-Lapu] (↓)

We’ve optimized the last phase of Lapu-Lapu’s Ultimate, since its area of effect appeared to be unidentifiable to both sides. Accordingly, we’ve weakened his survivability and maintained his high damage output, in order to balance out the influence of the former adjustment, which means a bigger challenge for him to enter the battlefield at good timing.

Passive(↓):

Base Shield: 400 → 250

Ultimate (Heavy-Sword)(~):

Extra Defense: 30-70→10-40

Added the hitbox display for the 3rd phase and optimized the skill cast.

[Balmond] (↑)

Skill 1(↑):

Cooldown: 11-8.5s → 8-5s

Slow Effect: 40% for 2.5s → 30% for 2s

[Uranus] (~)

Uranus was hard to deal with due to excessive slow and speed up effects. We hope to give enemies more room in fighting against him.Besides, we also wanted to stress his ability to become stronger over time in battle, so we have enhanced his Passive.

Ultimate(↓):

Removed the immunity to slow effects during his Ultimate.

Passive(↑):

HP Regen per second for each stack: 2-10 → 3-14

[Jawhead] (~)

As a Fighter, Jawhead has stronger early-game sustainability and higher burst damage than Tanks, which often restricts the use of some Tanks. Therefore, we adjusted his early- and late-game Max HP to better fit his role as a Fighter.

Attributes(~):

Base HP: 2778 → 2658

HP Growth: 215 → 223

[Popol and Kupa] (~)

“Watch out! Popol’s trap will injure you bad.”

Skill 3(~):

New Effect: Deals a small amount of Magic Damage to enemies (70-100 + 20% Magic Power).

[Aldous] (↑)

We’ve optimized the casting of Aldous’ Ultimate, which allows players to use it by simply tapping the hero icon beside the Ultimate button.

[Lancelot] (~)

We optimized the targeting of Skill 1, Puncture.

[Others]

With the development and changes we have been making in MLBB, the gameplay of some heroes may have been changed gradually as well, according to their original role settings. To make things clearer to our players, especially new players, we are planning to make the following optimizations on a regular basis:

Balmond: Tank/Fighter → Fighter

Ruby: Tank/Fighter → Fighter/Tank

Lapu-Lapu: Fighter/Assassin → Fighter

III. Weekly Free Heroes & New Skins

Paquito’s skin “Death Blow” will be available on January 15th (Server Time). Diamond 269. Launch week 30% OFF.

Paquito and skin “Death Blow” will be in a bundle and available on January 15th (Server Time). Launch week 30% OFF.

2. Clint’s skin “Shadow Omen” will be obtainable from the M2 Tournament Pass event, starting on January 12th (Server Time).

3. Fragment Shop Adjustments on January 13th (Server Time)

a. Rare Skin Fragment Shop:

Will be available:

Guinevere “Lotus”, Claude “Plunderous Pirate”, Fanny “Royal Cavalry”, Moskov “Snake Eye Commander”, Akai “Akazonae Samurai”, Alice “Steam Glider”

Will be unavailable:

Karina “Black Pearl”, Clint “Rock and Roll”, Angela “Shanghai Maiden”, Argus “Dark Draconic”, Karrie “Dragon Queen”, Lunox “Ash Blossom”

b. Hero Fragment Shop:

Will be available: Aurora, Ling, Harith, Lapu-Lapu, Hilda, Clint

Will be unavailable: Valir, Chang’e, Karrie, Benedetta, Atlas, Guinevere

4. 8 Free Heroes: Server Time 1/ 8/ 2021 05:01:00 to 1/15/2021 05:00:00 (Tap the Settings button on the top-right corner of the main page to check.)

Bane, Atlas, Akai, Harley, Kimmy, Martis, Kadita, Khufra

6 Extra Starlight Member Heroes: Alucard, Pharsa, Vexana, Vale, Esmeralda, Ling

8 Free Heroes: Server Time 1/15/2021 05: 01:00 to 1/ 221 2021 05:00:00 (Tap the Settings button on the top-right corner of the main page to check.)

Natalia, Clint, Johnson, Faramis, Guinevere, Lylia, Zhask, Masha

6 Extra Starlight Member Heroes:

Kaja, Aurora, Hylos, Fanny, Jawhead, Harith

8 Free Heroes: Server Time 1/ 22/ 2021 05:01:00 to 1/ 29/2021 05:00:00 (Tap the Settings button on the top-right corner of the main page to check.)

Badang, Lolita, Harith, Hilda, Popol and Kupa, Argus, Ling, Hanzo

6 Extra Starlight Member Heroes: Atlas, Martis, Kimmy, Ruby, Estes, Alice

8 Free Heroes: Server Time 1/29/2021 05:01:00 to 215/2021 05:00:00 (Tap the Settings button on the top-right corner of the main page to check.)

Kagura, Hayabusa, Gatotkaca, Hylos, Cyclops, Faramis, Alucard, Masha

6 Extra Starlight Member Heroes: Alpha, Wanwan, Lapu-Lapu, Minotaur, Aldous, Hanabi

5. Magic Chess Pass will be updated on January 30th (Server Time). Purchase to get the new Starlight Skin “Astrologer Buss” and new Chessboard “Silent Ridge”.

IV. Battlefield Adjustments

The laning guide on the battlefield does not need to be set in each match now. It is automatically turned on.You can switch it on or off via the mini map on the Hero Selection screen. Optimized the laning recommendations for some heroes. Added a general special effect to the following heroes when revealing a target’s position with skills: Hayabusa, Aldous, Mathilda, Yi Sun-shin, Moskov, Argus, Nana, Angela, Gusion, Chang’e, Kaja, Belerick, Granger, Terizla, Wanwan, Silvanna, Carmilla, Atlas, Popol and Kupa, Barats Attack/Retreat/Gather signals will pop up in the center of the screen. Optimized heroes’ movements when they kill minions. Optimized the special effect of Fanny’s Skill 2. Replaced Hilda’s skill icons with new ones. Optimized Rafaela’s movements on the battlefield.

Creeps

Turtle:

Because of the previous patch, we managed to made it more difficult for either side to get the buff. However, even though we enhanced Turtle’s defense, it was often killed within only 3 minutes. Therefore, to make it more challenging when taking on the Turtle from the beginning, we adjusted its defense again in this patch.

The defense of Turtle now scales with time.

Physical and Magic Defense: 80 → 15 +10 (scales with time)

Fixed the issue that caused the minions on the two side lanes to switch sides occasionally after Turtle was killed.

The Exp Lane and Gold Lane don’t change after a match begins.

2. Fixed the issue that caused the abnormal extension of minions’ Movement Speed after the battle lasted for 9 minutes. Now it can scale normally with time.

Movement Speed Growth of Minions per minute: 15 – 30 (with the maximum total increase unchanged)

3. Optimized the display of the warning indicator around creeps. When creeps get close to it, its color changes.

V. New Functions & Events

M2 Event: Available from January 12th to 30th (Server Time). Complete tasks to collect M2 Coins in the event and exchange them for great rewards! M2 Theme: M2-themed Map, Lobby, Events Hall and more will be available from Jan. 12th (Server Time)! Battle Night: Available on January 30th (Server Time). Tons of rewards, including skins of Basic quality and above, are coming! Recharge Event Upgrade All-new First Recharge Event and Renew Event will begin on January 12th (Server Time). More than 3 optional rewards will be offered for you to choose one from!

a. Make the first recharge to choose one out of multiple permanent heroes for FREE in the First Recharge Event!

b. Make recharges to choose one out of multiple permanent skins for FREE in the Renew Event!

VI. Game Performance Upgrade

Smoother Battle Experience: Optimized graphics, frame rate and other performance settings for a variety of devices, which largely reduced lags. Resource Download Upgrade: Optimized resource download system to greatly shorten download time. Optimized the download progress indicator to make the process clearer. Added new features that allow you to manage and delete downloads, which can save memory usage for the game. Battle Loading Speed Upgrade: Optimized resource file allocation for battles, which improved battle loading time. This change will take some time to cover all players. Crashes Reduced: Added an anomaly detection and security system for reducing the crash rate.

VII. System Adjustments

Equipment

a. Added a Spare Equipment feature in Preparation, which allows players to add Spare Equipment to every build. Spare Equipment in use can be easily purchased via Battlefield Shop in battle.

b. Adjusted the interaction of equipment change in the battle preparation interface to allow changing multiple pieces of equipment at a time.

c. Added a filter option of owned heroes to the Hero Selection list in the battle preparation interface.

Matchmaking Optimization

a. The optimized matchmaking mechanism has taken effect in more and more servers from Dec. 30th. It will cover all servers upon the release of this new patch.

b. Since the optimized mechanism has been rolled out on Dec. 30th, it obviously improved matchmaking speed and accuracy in the related servers.

3. Optimized the display of Win Rate in Draft Pick.

4. Optimized the rule that restricts the use of new heroes played less than twice.

5. Optimized the violation penalty criteria of Mild Poor Performance, to avoid misjudgments as much as possible.

6. Optimized the post-game Appeal procedure for players reported.

7. Mode Update: Players can switch on the auto-update of Arcade Modes (including Mayhem Mode, Mirror Mode, etc.)

8. Adjusted the Credit Score requirement to 60 for entering Arcade Mode.

9. Moved “Arcade Mode” to the top right corner in the mode selection interface.

10. Credit Score does not restore by playing Magic Chess.

VIII. Bug Fixes

Battlefield:

Fixed the issue where using “Arrival” didn’t increase heroes’ Movement Speed. Fixed the issue where heroes moved abnormally after using “Flicker” in some cases. Fixed the issue that caused “Flicker” unavailable when Lolita was charging her Ultimate. Removed the prohibition sign on “Flicker”. Fixed the issue that caused Kimmy unable to change directions occasionally after tapping the Basic Attack. Fixed the issue where heroes with control immunity moved abnormally when allied Jawhead cast his Skill 2 at them. Fixed the issue that interrupted Jawhead’s Recall when any teammate was purchasing potions. Fixed the screen vibration issue for heroes knocked back by Badang’s Skill 1. Fixed the issue where Moskov couldn’t cast Skill 2 at Lord. Fixed the issue that caused the abnormal damage of Nana’s Skill 1 to the first target hit. Fixed the issue that reset the Cooldown of Layla’s Skill 2 after her Ultimate was unlocked. Fixed the issue where Lesley’s Ultimate didn’t end after its first few bullets killed Atlas in his Ejected State. Fixed the display issue of the Skill Indicator of Clint’s Skill 2 on the mini map. Fixed the issue where enemies could hear Benedetta charge her skill in the bush. Fixed the issue where Wanwan couldn’t use her Ultimate to shoot targets in some cases. Fixed the issue where enemies could hear Mathilda cast her Skill 2 in the bush. Fixed the issue that caused Pharsa to return to Base immediately after using Flicker on certain walls. Fixed the issue that caused Wanwan to stay airborne when her Ultimate was not aimed at a specific target. Fixed the issue where Mathilda got stuck after casting her Ultimate. Fixed the issue where Belerick’s Passive didn’t affect his HP obtained from Emblems before purchasing any Equipment in a match. Fixed the issue where skills didn’t affect the Attack offered by the Marksman Emblem “Weapon Master” before players purchased any Equipment in a match. Fixed the control effect of the Tank Emblem -Brave Smite on allied heroes. Fixed the issue where skills were still cooling down after heroes died with skills not cast successfully. Fixed the abnormal display of creep icons in the mini map after reconnection. Fixed the issue regarding the inconsistencies between some creeps’ descriptions in Battlefield Overview and their actual performance on the battlefield. Fixed the display issue of the special effects above some creeps’ heads. Fixed the issue that caused the special effects of Turtle Buff and Wind of Nature to replay abnormally. Fixed the black lines glitch of the ground behind the Base Turrets in the Top and Middle Lanes on map Imperial Sanctuary on some devices.

Others: