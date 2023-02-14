Mobile Legends: Adventure Codes (February 2023)

If you’re a fan of the popular mobile MOBA game Mobile Legends and would like to continue your adventures in the world of Dawn, then Mobile Legends: Adventure is the perfect game for you. Featuring a completely different form of gameplay, Mobile Legends: Adventure is an RPG game with idle and gacha elements, in which you can form a roster of heroes and play through the story campaign, as well as other fun game modes.

Mobile Legends: Adventure features regular updates and often gets new codes that players can claim for free resources in the game. These codes reward precious items such as Diamonds, Advance Essence, Scrolls, and more. In our guide, we keep an up-to-date list of working and expired codes for Mobile Legends: Adventure.

All Mobile Legends: Adventure codes list

Mobile Legends: Adventure codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for Mobile Legends: Adventure.

VQGDWP2229E — Rewards: 500 Diamonds (New)

— Rewards: 500 Diamonds BUDP4A2229D — Rewards: 1k Diamonds, 500 Advance Essence, and 10 Premium Scrolls

Mobile Legends: Adventure codes (Expired)

These are all expired codes for Mobile Legends: Adventure.

CK3VEF2228D — Rewards: 1k Diamonds and 20 Scrolls

— Rewards: 1k Diamonds and 20 Scrolls KQY7LX — Rewards: 500 Diamonds

— Rewards: 500 Diamonds KP38NH2228F — Rewards: 500 Diamonds

— Rewards: 500 Diamonds RJYCD3 — Rewards: 500 Diamonds

— Rewards: 500 Diamonds NEWERA0429 — Rewards: 500 Diamonds

— Rewards: 500 Diamonds CUNZJZ22274 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. TNEEY822275 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. 8TKYE8 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. CARNIVAL — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. 6OQGJ7 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. 8TKYE8 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. TNEEY822275 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MBZHQ5 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. HJPHU222277 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. TNEEY822275 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. CUNZJZ22274 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. SZYP34 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. DPW4TB — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. KB7LF7 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. TBBVUA — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. xmasfun689 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. CGUNBA22264 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. BFU77C22263 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. 5TS2JD22262 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. DKMEQF2225W — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLAXMPL — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLAISLIT — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLAISFIRE — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. 888888 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. 5WYYQZ — Rewards: Third Bubble Spell

— Rewards: Third Bubble Spell SUMMER777 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. XSGXZJ — Rewards: Second Bubble Spell

— Rewards: Second Bubble Spell HOTMLA — Rewards: First Bubble Spell

— Rewards: First Bubble Spell U6PTKZ2224V — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. R3Z428 — Rewards: 500 Diamonds and 3 Summon Tickets

— Rewards: 500 Diamonds and 3 Summon Tickets 00NATAN00 — Rewards: 500 Diamonds

— Rewards: 500 Diamonds AKAKURO77 — Rewards: 777 Diamonds, 2 Support Tickets, and 7777 Coins

— Rewards: 777 Diamonds, 2 Support Tickets, and 7777 Coins MLAFBFAN — Rewards: 1000 Diamonds

— Rewards: 1000 Diamonds VMNFZA22248 — Rewards: 500 Diamonds

— Rewards: 500 Diamonds MLAIG500K — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLAXMPL — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLA1YEAR — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLAFBGO — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLAISFIRE — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLAISLIT — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLMLA0908 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. AU5ZWR2223J — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. HV4K4V2223K — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLAXMAS — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. HVXFZM2223Q — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLADISCORD — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLAREDDIT — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. 8G763N22239 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. SUKNBJ2223M — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLAHPBD1 — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. T6J3GG2223R — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. EV4UTW2223U — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. HVXFZM2223Q — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. 47BWK42223S — Rewards: free rewards.

— Rewards: free rewards. MLAIG500K — Rewards: free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Mobile Legends: Adventure

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Mobile Legends: Adventure.

Open Mobile Legends: Adventure on your device. Press the Events icon on the left side of the screen. Select the Notice at the bottom of the screen. Select the Redeem CD-KEY tab on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the text box. Press the orange Confirm button to redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Mobile Legends: Adventure codes

You can check back to this article to see if any more codes have been added for Mobile Legends: Adventure. However, you can follow the game’s social media accounts, because there’s a chance to grab free codes from them too. With that in mind, you should follow the Mobile Legends: Adventure Twitter account and join the official Mobile Legends: Adventure Discord server. On these social media links, you can keep updated with news, development, and even possible new codes.

Why are Mobile Legends: Adventure codes not working?

It’s possible that some of the codes that you have entered might not work, and there can be a few reasons for that. Always make sure to check that you have entered the code exactly as it was listed, with no extra characters or spaces. The best practice is to just copy and paste the codes from the list. Furthermore, codes are normally only available for single use, so you won’t be able to claim extra rewards from the same code. Lastly, some codes may have already expired and have been added to the expired code list.

What is Mobile Legends: Adventure?

Mobile Legends: Adventure is a mobile idle RPG game with gacha elements. You are able to collect a roster of heroes, which you can level up and upgrade, all while playing through the story campaign. As your account progresses, more game modes become available, letting you take part in more exploration, PVP arenas, tower challenges, and more.