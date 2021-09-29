Mobile Legends: Bang Bang celebrates its 5th Anniversary with new in-game events, content, and more details about the Project NEXT update

This article is sponsored by MOONTON Games

Moonton Games’ Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is adding new content to celebrate the game’s fifth birthday, including in-game events, campaigns, and limited-time items.

MLBB is the most popular mobile MOBA title, bringing players and communities together from around the world to compete in real-time 5v5 battles against opposing teams. The game offers a genuine MOBA experience on mobile with 10-second matchmaking and 10-minute matches.

This new event, which began on September 21 with a new 5th Anniversary Celebration, is bringing anniversary-specific skins, new animated shorts, and other original content like comics, livestreams, and live events for players who choose to participate.

The event aims to help players around the world celebrate together and will run into mid-October. This “5hare Fun, Forge Legends” update is introducing new heroes and skins, including the new Moon Goddess Miya, which will be available for free to any player who logs in during the celebration.

Moonton is also preparing to launch the Project NEXT update, which is going to feature high-quality changes and additions for multiple parts of the game. This includes general tweaks, hero balancing, and changes that look to provide players with a much-improved gameplay experience.

Project NEXT will also include skill changes and design reworks, a hero revamp for Harper, and a new weather effect in the Lobby screen that will be part of a larger User Interface refresh. New login events, exclusive cosmetics, and a new hero named Florin will also be introduced with this update.

During the celebration period, players should also make sure to jump in and claim free in-game items such as exclusive avatar borders, emotes, and effects that will be up for grabs.

Image via Moonton Games

Image via Moonton Games

The 5th Anniversary Celebration will also overlap with the ongoing Transformers event, which allows players to collect skins for Johnson (Optimus Prime), X.Borg (Bumblebee), and Granger (Megatron) through November 11.

More details about the 5th Anniversary Celebration, future content releases, and the Project NEXT update will be revealed in the near future.