Modern Warfare players find unreleased MW2 map, as Season Seven appears doubtful

Although new content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn’t bound to release, that necessarily doesn’t mean developer Infinity Ward didn’t have plans for new material. It appears to have abandoned an unfinished project that can easily be found in-game.

Without having to dig through game files, Modern Warfare players have stumbled upon a remastered version of Invasion, a multiplayer location last seen in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. The discovery came to the forefront when it was first spotted in the distance on Modern Warfare’s Euphrates Bridge map. Using the game’s Spectator mode, Redditor LLIMIT released up-close images of what is evidently a raw, underdeveloped iteration of the classic MW2 map.

Obviously, the location hasn’t been made playable in the game, and it appears Infinity Ward may have scrapped plans to do so. As revealed by YouTuber TheGamingRevolution, game files found deep within Modern Warfare supposedly dispelled of a potential Season Seven — said to premiere alongside new maps and weapons.

Since the leak, only Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been receiving new seasons, ultimately leading fans to believe that Infinity Ward decided to cancel the Invasion remaster and the season altogether. Of course, allegations of a seventh season could be taken with a grain of salt, but its rumored weapons did quietly launch only days ago.

Despite some of the most beloved maps not being released within Modern Warfare, players can at least now relive its current locations in 4K on next-gen consoles. The developer recently launched the game’s third and final texture pack, which boosts graphics dramatically for those on PS4 Pro, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.