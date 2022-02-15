More WWE 2K22 wrestler ratings, including for Becky Lynch and Rey Mysterio, revealed on G4 special

With less than a month before the release of WWE 2K22, 2K Sports and the WWE have been slowly releasing ratings for wrestlers that will be featured in this year’s game. February 15, however, changed all of that. A G4 special hosted by WWE wrestlers Xavier Woods — who’s also a personality on the network — and Bayley revealed ratings for some of the promotion’s biggest names, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and the cover athlete himself.

Becky Lynch will enter WWE 2K22 with a 92 OVR rating, while “The Queen” Charlotte Flair sits at 90 OVR. Meanwhile, the two other “Four Horsewomen” of WWE, Sasha Banks and Bayley, have been given 88 OVR ratings.

On the men’s side, Seth Rollins will hit WWE 2K22 with a 91 OVR rating, as will “The Phenomenal” A.J. Styles. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who came out of retirement in 2020 after being cleared to perform, has a 90 OVR rating in WWE 2K22. The Miz, who will have a 90 OVR version from 2011 in WWE 2K22, will see his current itineration sit at 86 OVR.

The last featured segment of the stream came with the reveal of the rating for WWE 2K22’s cover athlete, Rey Mysterio. Several versions of Mysterio will come in WWE 2K22, but his current version will be a 90 OVR.

WWE 2K22 will be released worldwide on March 11, and those who buy the premium edition will receive three days of early access beginning on March 8.