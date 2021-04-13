What is the release date of WWE 2K22?

During Wrestlemania 37 weekend, Take-Two and the WWE confirmed that the WWE 2K franchise is making a comeback. After a year-long hiatus meant to change the core of the gameplay engine, simulation wrestling action will return to consoles with the upcoming launch of WWE 2K22. But while we know that WWE 2K22 will be launching in the near future, do we have an idea as to when the new game will actually launch? At this moment in time, no.

On April 10, WWE and Take-Two aired the first teaser for WWE 2K22. The first promo highlighted gameplay from an early, work-in-progress build for the game. The teaser showed off improved graphics, but that was about it. Take-Two ended the promo by stating that more information will be made public in the near future.

It’s going to be interesting to see when WWE 2K22 will launch. Traditionally, WWE 2K games launch sometime during the month of October. The most recent WWE 2K game, WWE 2K20, launched in October 2019. The same can be said for WWE 2K19, which launched in early October of 2018.

However, given the fluctuating state of the video game industry right now due to COVID-19, as well as the fact that a new gameplay engine is reportedly being implemented, it’s hard to guess the launch date of WWE 2K22.