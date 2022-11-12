Will there be an Injustice 3? Answered

NetherRealm Studios has established itself as a top-tier studio in the last decade, having released several games in the classic Mortal Kombat series and Injustice, a fighting game involving the biggest DC superheroes. Since the studio’s last release, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, fans have been eagerly waiting for the developer’s next move, with many hoping and expecting Injustice 3 to be their next big release. With no official word on what the studio is working on, we have to ask ourselves: Will we be getting Injustice 3? Let’s take a look at what we know and find out.

Are we getting injustice 3?

It’s sad to say, but we don’t know when or if we will be getting Injustice 3 anytime soon. In fact, we are still not sure what NetherRealm studios are working on at all. There has been no official announcement or acknowledgment that Injustice 3 is in development, and currently, it’s all speculation as to what we can expect next from the developer.

The studio has typically stuck to a two-year gap between releasing a new game, and alternating between titles, starting with Mortal Kombat in 2011, followed by Injustice Gods Among us in 2013, then Mortal Kombat X in 2015, Injustice 2 in 2017, and Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019 followed by the Aftermath DLC in 2020. Given the COVID-19 Pandemic and the recent Warner Brothers and Discovery merger, it’s not unlikely that development has been slowed or stifled and caused a delay in use hearing about their next project.

What we know

Whilst we have nothing official, we do know that the studio has not been idle the last few years, with Ed Boon revealing back in 2020 that the studio is working on something in secret, which many fans speculate to be a new entry into the Mortal Kombat series.

This has been reinforced by a few clues and leaks from people at the studio, including Jonathan Anderson, a senior production manager at NetherRealm. Back in January, Anderson tweeted a now-deleted image with fans noticing a file appropriately named MK12_Mast on his monitor that got fans excited. There was also a job listing back in 2020 that specifically mentioned bringing Mortal Kombat and Injustice to next-generation platforms in the job description, leading to many thinking we could see both IPs make their way to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in the future. There is also the fact that NetherRealm ended support for MK11 last year to focus on their next project.

However, with no real confirmation or announcement as of yet, fans of the popular DC fighting game will just have to wait and see what comes next from the developer. Until then, you can always jump into Mortal Kombat 11 on Xbox and PC thanks to Game Pass.