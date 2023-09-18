Mortal Kombat 1 Looks Worse Than MK: Deception On The Switch

The current generation of games grows more surprising by the day in terms of graphical fidelity. For every God of War, there is an equally impressive The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and by impressive, we mean impressively bad in the latter’s case. It seems some developers can’t seem to get it right when it comes to keeping the balance between framerate, graphics, and gameplay. This is more evident in lower-budget releases, but every now and then, a AAA project leaves you scratching your head.

Mortal Kombat 1 has entered the arena with brand-new graphics, sleeker gameplay, and tons of great content. Although some of the monetization practices are a bit questionable, there’s still plenty of content for players to enjoy. Unfortunately, those who picked up the equally pricey Switch version are feeling a bit of the weaker-spec system’s problems, as the version that made it to that platform is horrendous to look at.

What Do The Players Think?

It should go without saying that the gamers of today are more vocal about those grievances due to the power of social media. According to users on Twitter, the Nintendo Switch port of Mortal Kombat 1 looks a lot like the early PS2-era games, as the character models lack any real textures. The difference between the Switch and the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions is quite noticeable, especially when putting them side by side.

Both of these are $70?!?!?$?



Awwww hell no.



If I was playing Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch I’d ask for a refund in a heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/4nfIzjeXEm — OleManLogan (@OleManLogan) September 17, 2023

One “X” user would go on to state that the game is still $70 despite the obvious weak effort to optimize the game graphically to at least resemble its prettier counterparts. Indeed, the games seem like entirely different projects that somehow ended up in the same spot. We’ve seen images all over the place showcasing the wide-eyed, stone-faced doppelgängers that Switch players are being subjected to.

Hopefully, the team over at NetherRealm Studios will be able to fix it somehow with a patch or two. It seems like the game isn’t even using the full power of the understandably dated console to at least clean up the textures. The Switch has been compared to the power of a PS3 and Xbox 360, and even those consoles are more capable of producing better graphics than the ones we see here. With that said, getting it to run at all may be more difficult than we originally thought.