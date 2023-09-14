Mortal Kombat 1: How to Do Easy Fatalities

One of the most well-known traits of the Mortal Kombat series is the gruesome fatalities that the various characters can perform to end a victorious match. Pulling off a fatality requires a string of button inputs in quick succession, which at times can be troublesome when trying to remember the combo or if your hands decide to seize up.

Mortal Kombat 1 has a solution to getting around punching in those pesky buttons. To do this, you’ll have to trigger an Easy Fatality combo, which although is simpler to execute, there is of course a catch to it. Here is what you need to know about how to do an Easy Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1.

How to Do an Easy Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve been looking through the character move list in Mortal Kombat 1, you’ll notice that there is a section that allows you to do an Easy Fatality. The button combination for this is usually something simple, like holding R2 and pressing X on PlayStation, or holding RT and pressing B on Xbox. This saves you from inputting a longer button sequence to get that Fatality to pop.

But if you’re like me, you spent way too much time hammering those ‘easy’ buttons only for your opponent to fall over from the time running out. So why won’t it work? Well, there’s a slight catch to Easy Fatalities. You’re going to need Easy Fatality Tokens to do an Easy Fatality. Here is how to get them:

To purchase Easy Fatality Tokens you’ll have to visit the Store page from the Main Menu .

you’ll have to visit the page from the . Once here, head over to the Premium Items section, and then move over to the Rotating tab.

section, and then move over to the tab. This is where I was able to find the Easy Fatality Tokens at that time, and you can purchase these with any Dragon Krystals you have.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dragon Krystals are the in-game currency for Mortal Kombat 1, and more of these can be purchased from the store using real-world money. Because the Easy Fatality Tokens were in the Rotating section of the store, I’m not exactly sure if you’ll still be able to find them in another area once they’ve been rotated out for the day. But this is where I was able to find them at that time.

Once you have the Easy Fatality Token you’ll now be able to execute the Fatality using a much simpler button combination. You can take a look at the move list from the pause menu in-game, and this is where you’ll find the Easy Fatality moves for your fighter along with the Kameo character you’re using.