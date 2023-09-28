Mortal Kombat 1: Best Liu Kang Combos And Attacks

Liu Kang is one of the best characters in Mortal Kombat 1, thanks to his lightning-fast combos and quick recovery after attacks. He’s recommended for newcomers who are looking to be competitive with friends and lower levels in online play. While he is perfectly playable at higher levels, he lacks a number of cheesy moves that’ll give you an overwhelming advantage like Baraka or Raiden.

Still, he’s really good overall and maybe a tier or two away from the top. Here’s a quick guide covering some of the best combos and attacks for Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat 1.

Liu Kang Combos Simplified For Mortal Kombat 1

Liu Kang’s combos flow into each other pretty well, with most of them finishing while airborne. If there’s a plus symbol between inputs, that means that the two buttons need to be pressed simultaneously. Other than that, be sure to press the buttons quickly so that the game can register what’s happening. Here is a list of the best Liu Kang combos that we’ve discovered.

Combos Description Back+2, 3 into 3,3,3 This is an airborne combo that launches the opposing player into the air with back+2,3, and then while they’re in the air, you can finish them off with three kicks using the 3,3,3, combo. 3,3,3, into Back, Forward, 3+RT For this combo, you’ll want to start with a three-kick combo by pressing 3, 3, and 3, then while they’re still airborne, you’ll want to launch a fire missile by pressing back, forward, and 3+RT. The RT is the right trigger or button. Back, Forwards, 3+RT into Back, Forward, 3 This is a simple, punish-type move that you can use when your opponent misses an attack.

Liu Kang Moves In Mortal Kombat 1

Move Name Move Input Bare Knuckles 1 Dragon Scales 1,2 Punishing Palm 1,2,1 Fang Strike Forward+1 Shaolin Stutter Forward+1,4 Low Knock Down+1 Yin And Yang 2 Dragon Fangs 2,2 Pyromancer’s Gift 2,2,1 Twisted Back+2 Tailwhip Back+2,3 Rising Flame Down+2 High Flick 3 Chosen One 3,2 Too Easy 3,3 Holding Back 3,3,3 Side Step Down+3 Brain Buster 4 Burning Desire 4,3 Time Sweeper Back+4 Double Strike Forward+4 The Creator Forward+4,3 Eternal Power Forward+4,3,4 Reverse Heel Down+4 Basic Attacks

Liu Kang Special Moves And Fatality In Mortal Kombat 1

