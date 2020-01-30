Mortal Kombat 11 Final Kombat tournament announced, will debut first Spawn gameplay

This March should be a huge month for Mortal Kombat, between an upcoming tournament and an official reveal of one of its most anticipated characters.

NetherRealm announced its Final Kombat event, which serves as the conclusion to the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition. It will take place in Chicago on Mar. 7 and 8. The Last Chance Qualifier for players to get into the tournament will take place on the first day, with Final Kombat closing things out a day later. Players taking part in the tournament from all over the world will have a chance to win their share of a $100,000 prize pool.

Screengrab via NetherRealm

The event will also serve as a celebration to Mortal Kombat 11 as well, with a very familiar tie-in—Spawn. The previously confirmed character will get a gameplay debut during the tournament weekend.

In addition, the hellish hero’s creator, Todd McFarlane, will be in attendance, along with his voice actor, Keith David. Series co-creator Ed Boon and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawi, who portrays Shang Tsung in the new Mortal Kombat game (along with the 1995 film) will also be at the tournament.

Fans will be able to see various promotional events during the event. These include a Spawn photobooth, a McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat 11 figure showcase and the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise from the game.

Finally, a new Red Band trailer for the recently announced animated movie Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge, will also make its premiere.

Those interested in attending can get tickets on the Eventbrite page. There should be online streams of the matches and trailers as well, over on NetherRealm’s Twitch page.