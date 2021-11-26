Multiplayer may not be returning to Uncharted 4 PC and PS5 versions

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection compiling Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PC and PlayStation 5 was announced earlier this year. As some of the most technically impressive last-gen games, any opportunity to enhance the existing experience is welcome. Unfortunately, the ESRB listing suggests fans aren’t getting the complete experience next year.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been rated by the ESRB, with a Teen rating. More interesting than the rating itself is a descriptor underneath the rating that states “no interactive elements.” This vague bullet point is given context when you examine the rating guides. According to the official ESRB page that describes its various ratings, the bullet point mentioned above “highlights interactive or online features…this includes users’ ability to interact with each other…” This description makes it likely that the PS5 and PC versions of Uncharted 4 may cut the fan-favorite multiplayer.

This isn’t the first time online functionality has been stripped from an Uncharted re-release. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection also infamously removed the multiplayer from both Uncharted 2 and Uncharted 3 to prevent segmenting the player base across generations. The original PS3 servers for the Uncharted games are no longer online, meaning those experiences are now lost to time.