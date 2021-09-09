Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are coming to PS5 and PC

Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be arriving on the PS5 and PC sometime in the early 2022 timeframe.

Entitled Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, both of the games will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the PS5. No specific details were given during the trailer about what enhancements both games have. We expect to see a 4K resolution at 60 frames per second for both titles.

If it’s anything like the ports of Horizon: Zero Dawn or Days Gone, there is likely going to be uncapped frame rates, and ultrawide support.

Iron Galaxy, who assisted with the development of Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, Overwatch, and the Nintendo Switch port of The Elder Scrolls: V Skyrim, are currently working on the PC version of the remaster. More details will be shared on exact improvements and PC-specific features closer to launch. Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a few screenshots of the remaster. Keep in mind that we downscaled the image to fit the website’s format.

This will be the first time that the Uncharted series will natively be on PC, and it will be on both Epic Games and Steam. You won’t have to worry about any exclusive partnerships, Steam players. If exclusives like this remastered collection, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Days Gone continue to succeed, we’ll likely see more ports down the line, possibly God of War (2018) and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 event also revealed God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, among other exciting titles like Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games.