Multiple TikToks videos star deepfaked Biden and Trump playing video games, and they’re hilariously accurate

TikTok videos come and go, and a recent trend highlights what it would be like if various United States Presidents faced off against each other in video games. There have been a handful of videos starring deepfaked versions of current U.S. President Joe Biden and former U.S. President Donald Trump facing off against each other in multiple games, namely Overwatch. These videos are heavily laden with inappropriate language, but it makes these exchanges shockingly accurate, full of what you’d expect from toxic players in a multiplayer match.

Multiple TikTokers have posted these videos in the last few days. One notable video features fake AI Biden jumping into his favorite Overwatch 2 map, Dorado, and he has Trump on his team. Hilarity quickly ensues with the two exchanging multiple insults, with Trump wishing someone dodges the game to avoid playing.

Other videos have faced a more comprehensive array of U.S. presidents, with deepfaked versions of former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush working together on a classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer match. Biden does make an appearance, but he’s far off, playing Halo 3, missing the mark entirely.

The tongue-in-cheek concept of these Presidents exchanging in these childish arguments in an online game. These videos are a fun way to imagine these typically formal individuals jumping into an online queue and ranking up in competitive matches, although Trump’s responses throughout each video sound unsettlingly authentic. The accuracy of these posts is uncanny.

There’s another TikTok exchange between the deepfaked Clinton, Obama, Trump, Bush, and Biden appearing in Halo 3. The small details in these videos make them hit home the most, especially for anyone who has jumped into an online game and dealt with competitive players on a bad day.