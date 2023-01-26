Nervous World of Warcraft players fight toxicity with successful Discord safe haven

When a game exists as long as Blizzard’s long-running MMO, it is bound to pick up some jaded and toxic players along the way. World of Warcraft has introduced scores of challenging content over the years, and the community can be quite cruel to new players or even veterans that make mistakes. There are some players that are finally trying to change this narrative, however, by creating a safe haven community for anyone who wishes to attempt more challenging content without the fear and anxiety of using the group finder. WoWMadeEasy might be new, but it is proving that there are a lot of people willing to help and grow through positive interactions and support.

Related: New World of Warcraft patch sees the return of racial Heritage Armor, expands available Monk races, and more

About a month ago, Reddit user Lost_Log4035 took to the World of Warcraft subreddit to see if there was a place for people too nervous to attempt challenging content. It was suggested that they start a community for like-minded people, and so WoWMadeEasy was born. What started out as a small Discord channel quickly turned into a flourishing safe haven of over 10,000 players all willing to help each other and learn content without the fear of messing up.

Most of these fans are actually quite good at the game, only being held back by the anxiety of World of Warcraft’s toxic community reputation. People are even running Mythic Plus dungeons above keystone level 20 and organizing successful raids where everyone is encouraged to learn and relax while defeating content.

The Discord channel now even has a fully functional website with useful links to the five in-game communities, popular addons, and information to help players succeed in high-end content. There are even links to popular class guides to help newer players learn the more involved aspects of their chosen role.

World of Warcraft might get a bad reputation when it comes to its fanbase, but the fact of the matter is that most players fell in love with the world of Azeroth and the sense of community it fosters. Having groups like this to bring them all together can do nothing but good.