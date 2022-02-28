New 20-minute demo of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands shows off the overworld and mission gameplay

Publisher 2K has released a 20-minute gameplay demo of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The video covers the primary gameplay loop that players will experience when they get their hands on the title later this month, including the overworld and moment-to-moment action.

In addition to this new gameplay video, the official Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands website has been updated with skills and abilities for all six of the classes present in the game at launch.

The video begins in the overworld, a sprawling map where characters are represented as bobbleheads. Vast distances are traveled in a few seconds to save time and make the world feel more cohesive. Narration in the video explains how you can pick up new missions from NPCs in the overworld and even uncover secrets along rarely used paths.

The first mission the video covers sees players aid some goblins that a nearby clan of trolls has captured. Players must round up any survivors before finally attacking the enemy clan and killing their leader, freeing the goblins from their captors.

Maximizing damage comes down to how each piece of gear interacts with the others. Damage points, elemental effects, randomized perks, and much more will all determine how powerful you are in battle. It’s essential to pay attention to these stats against bosses like Vorcanar, which have damage phases and attack phases to work through.