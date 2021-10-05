New Bouncer class announced for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Today, Sega unveiled a brand new class for their online RPG, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, during an NGS Headline Broadcast. It is called the Bouncer, and it will arrive in the game on October 13 alongside a new reward system, quest type and Halloween celebrations.

The Bouncer is a spry class that excels in close and mid-range combat. It can also utilise Photon Arts and Techniques, which make it adept at fighting in mid-air. As for weapons, the Bouncer wields Soaring Blades and Jet Boots. Players can learn to use them by training with Deirdre in Central City.

Meanwhile, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is introducing a Mission Pass reward system on October 13. The first is called Mission Pass: NGS Season 1 and will run until November 10, allowing players to net various rewards by completing set tasks. Additionally, logging in between October 13 and November 2 will earn players an N-Mission Pass Gold.

Players can also participate in a new quest type from October 13 called Battledia. It sees them gathering five Battle Triggers from enemy drops before using them at a Trigger Portal. From there, they will need to complete a tricky quest that will yield EXP and materials for upgrading weapons and armor.

Finally, a Halloween Fiesta will take place from October 27 to November 24, where the Central City will be appropriately decorated. There will be limited-time tasks and seasonal enemies to defeat to earn Halloween currency that can be exchanged for new Stamps and Mag Forms.