New character skins and events based on Jujutsu Kaisen are coming to PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile isn’t a stranger to crossovers — Godzilla and King Kong showing up on the mobile title when Godzilla vs. Kong was released in theaters is a good example. The newest franchise that is making its way to PUBG Mobile is Jujutsu Kaisen, the hit anime series based on the manga of the same name. The crossover is labeled the Domain Expansion in PUBG Mobile and includes new skins and exclusive modes.

The Domain Expansion is free for all players. The new skins are based on the main protagonists from Jujutsu Kaisen — Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo. The new skins are available as Cosplay Sets, which players can earn by accumulating Exploration Progress through playing the Jujutsu Kaisen Mode or Classic Mode as part of the expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen is based around cursed objects and other supernatural stuff, so as part of the Domain Expansion, Cursed Object Crates will be new items players can collect in PUBG Mobile. The Cursed Object Crates contain Sealed Sakuna Fingers, and the crates can be found on any map in Ranked Theme Mode. Finding every Cursed Object Crate in the map will reward players with a unique reward.

PUBG players can also receive a new item called the Cursed Corpse Grenade, which will summon a Cursed Corpse boss for players to fight. The Domain Expansion in PUBG Mobile starts today and will last until March 15.