New Funko Pops for Cyberpunk 2077 coming this April, includes Keanu Reeves figure

You’re breathtaking! Gamers can soon own their very own Cyberpunk 2077 Funko Pops, which includes a figure of the incredibly nice Keanu Reeves.

Tragically Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the major games in 2020 to be delay later in the year. The game was delayed from April of 2020 to September. While the delay is a great travesty to all, anticipating gamers can drown their sorrows by buying official Cyberpunk merchandise.

Game Informer announced on their site that four new Funko Pops based on the highly anticipating open-world RPG game is coming. Two of the pops are the male and female version of the main playable character V, while the other two are figures of that of Johnny Silverhand. Silverhand is based and voice by the famous Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. Reeves made headlines in the world of gaming with his breathtaking comments in 2019’s E3.

Keanu Reeves Reveals Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date At E3 2019 Keanu Reeves, on-stage, at the Xbox E3 Briefing revealing the Cyberpunk 2077 release date. He will also be featured as a character in the game. Read more: https://kotaku.com/keanu-reeves-is-in-cyberpunk-2077-1835358305

The two Funko Pops of Silverhand has him in different poses; one of them has him dual-wielding pistols, whereas the other one has him simply kneeling.

Via Game Informer

Now Johnny Silverhand can join the ranks of other fictional characters played by Keanu Reeves to have their very own Funko Pops. Fans of the luxurious actor can now have their own Silverhand pop stand side-by-side with their pops of Neo, John Wick, and Ted ‘’Theodore’’ Logan from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure on the same self.

According to Game Informer, the Cyberpunk 2077 Funko Pops are set to release in Apr. 16. Cyberpunk 2077 the game is currently scheduled to come out in Sept. 17.