New Game+ Expo returns this month with new info from Natsume, Aksys Games, NIS America, Inti Creates, and more

The Japan-centric virtual showcase New Game+ Expo will be returning with new information on March 31. It will include new information from the likes of Natsume, NIS America, and more and will likely include plenty of trailers for fans to gaze at.

The current list of participants in New Game+ Expo 2022 include:

Aksys Games

Idea Factory International

INTI CREATES

Natsume Inc.

NEOWIZ Games

NIS America, Inc.

PLAYISM

PM Studios

Rocket Panda Games

Skystone Games

The event will be live-streamed on Twitch on March 31 at 8 AM PT and is going to be followed up by a post-show from each of the publishers who want to discuss more. New Game+ Expo teases “brand-new titles, important updates, and special guest appearances” during the show.

Prior participants like Sega, SNK, Koei Tecmo, and Arc System Works will not be included in this year’s event. However, in the past, it’s had some decent exclusive reveals like Samurai Warriors 5, the announcement of Warden in Samurai Shodown, and the reveal of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 during the show’s history.

Fans of visual novels may want to look out for this event as Aksys Games is known to publish Lover Pretend, the Code: Realize series, and Paradigm Paradox. It also helps bring out more obscure fighting games, such as the Under Night In-Birth franchise and Blazing Strike.

Natsume may show off a new entry in the popular Harvest Moon series or could bring out a reimaging of a classic game like Wild Guns: Reloaded.

NIS America is known to localize more obscure Japanese titles that wouldn’t see the light of day in the west otherwise. This includes Monark, a JRPG from ex-Persona staff that received middling reviews. “Fully articulated cutscenes, 3D models, explosive pre-rendered moments, a few dozen hours of RPG battling, and an elaborate and difficult postgame are all present,” said Grace Benfell in her review. “None of them feel particularly necessary or engaging.”