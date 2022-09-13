New Hero Ino and Challenge Battles will be coming to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as DLC

The September Nintendo Direct revealed a new hero named Ino and a new Challenge Battles mode. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was released in July with an expansion pass that promised waves of DLC updates and content. Wave one was released alongside the game, and Ino and Challenge Battles are wave two content which is releasing on October 13.

Heroes are special characters that can be recruited as playable party members in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Ino was initially teased with a silhouette previously. Ino is part mechanical, resembling the Mechonis faction featured heavily in the first Xenoblade Chronicles. Ino sports dual blades, and her class can also be unlocked and used by the core group.

Expand your Aionios journey with wave 2 of the #XenobladeChronicles3 DLC Expansion Pass! This new hero looks…mechanical? Complete her quest & she’ll join your party. Plus, earn special rewards & new outfits in tough Challenge Battles!



Wave 2 releases on #NintendoSwitch 10/13! pic.twitter.com/gEd6OzySrk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

Heroes have a multitude of different unlock requirements, including Hero Quests. Ino will function similarly. Once you have claimed her, you must complete the accompanying Hero Quest to recruit her for your team. Heroes are considered the seventh party members that can accompany players during the open world and story quests as they see fit.

Challenge Battles will be a new mode designed to test players’ combat prowess. This mode will allow players to tackle waves of different opponents from across the world of Aionios. These battles will grant players various items, rewards, and experience points. Challenge Battles will also give players new outfits, including swimsuit costumes for the entire cast.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s expansion pass contains four waves of DLC. Ino and Challenge Battles are considered wave two. Wave three will include a new challenge battle, hero character, associated quests, and new outfits.

Wave four is expected before the end of next year, and it will be considered a significant story expansion in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 story. Wave two will be released on October 13 for $29.99, and individual DLC updates are unavailable to purchase on their own.