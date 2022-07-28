Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s story DLC could be as big as Torna – The Golden Country

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 isn’t even out yet, but fans already have additional story DLC to look forward to in the future. Details on it are slim and it’s not even going to release until December 2023. However, the team at developer Monolith Soft has revealed that, whatever it ends up being, it could be as big as the story DLC made for the last game.

During the latest in a series of interviews published on Nintendo’s website, senior director and chief creative officer Tetsuya Takahashi and producers/directors Koh Kojima and Genki Yokota were asked about their personal highlights of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and any recommendations they had for players.

Yokota brought up the game’s expansion pass and the new story content. He obviously didn’t reveal too much about it, but he admitted that the plan is to make it as large as Torna – The Golden Country, the prequel DLC released for Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

That DLC came out a year after Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and, while definitely nowhere near as big as the main game, it was still jam-packed with content. It almost felt like its own game, featuring a revised combat system and various quality of life touches not present in the main game.

“It will be quite a high volume of content that will not let you down,” promised Yokota, with Kojima adding that while he’s not involved with its development, it “looks like a lot of fun.” Kojima also revealed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s world is “crazy big” and actually boasts a total walkable area five times larger than Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s.

There’s no mention of whether the story DLC will serve as a prequel to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 or as an epilogue similar to the Future Connected content for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. In the meantime, anyone who buys the expansion pass will gain access to additional items and costumes alongside Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s release. Following that, there will be two waves of content that add new challenge battles, side quests, and hero party members.