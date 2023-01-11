New MechWarrior game announced by Piranha games president

Fans of the MechWarrior series have gotten some great news today, as it’s been revealed that a new game is currently in development at Piranha Games. The news comes via Piranha Games president Russ Bullock, who revealed during an interview on the No Guts No Galaxy podcast that the studio is currently working on a new title in the series.

Little is known about this new game, but Bullock did explain that this new game is “not a successor to MechWarrior Online… Think of it as more in-line with MechWarrior 5, but a standalone game. That’s all I’ll say for now.” He also stated that the game will come out on all platforms and that it is not a new online game but follows “a single player co-op type of pathway.” As for when we can expect to hear more about the game, we may be waiting a while as Bullock was also quick to state the game will not be officially revealed until later this year around the fall period.

Piranha Games has currently released two games in the MechWarriors series. The first was MechWarrior Online, the free-to-play MMO in 2013 that received a mixed reception due to major features at launch and repetitive gameplay. The second was MechWarriors 5: Mercenaries in 2019, which was praised for its return to form and the classic gameplay the series established in the 80s.

For those unfamiliar with the series, MechWarrior games place you in the cockpit of a massive suit of armor, having you complete missions and destroy other enemy mechs with a plethora of weapons, while watching the health of your mech and each of its components.

If you are interested in trying out this mech-based shooter, MechWarriors 5: Mercenaries is currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.