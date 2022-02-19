New MMORPG & Console RPG based on Avatar: The Last Airbender are in development

A new MMORPG and console RPG that takes place in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender are in development, according to a reliable Avatar source. The report comes as an exclusive from Avatar News, a website dedicated to all types of information concerning Avatar and its spin-off. The site has been featured on multiple other websites and has been reliable in the past when it comes to info about all things Avatar.

According to Avatar News, both games have been in development in secret for a “pretty long time now,” and are both coming “sooner than you think.” The games are being developed by undisclosed game studios in collaboration with Avatar Studios at Paramount.

The report claims that at least one of the games will feature a recast of the same characters from the show, now played with actors of Asian and Indigenous descent. The console RPG is supposed to take place at the same time as when Aang and his friends were still around, whereas the MMORPG is only described as taking place in the world of Avatar.

Avatar News further claims there are two other games in development besides the MMORPG and console RPG. One of them is likely the previously announced Avatar mobile title that is currently being developed by Square Enix London.