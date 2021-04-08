New No More Heroes III gameplay trailer, physical version confirmed

Studio Marvelous Inc. dropped a livestream earlier today for the upcoming No More Heroes III, which was hosted by design lead Goichi Suda along with writer, voice actor, and gaming personality Mafia Kajita, and VTuber Shishiro Botan. Not only were fans treated to an action-packed brand new gameplay trailer but tons of other information on new and returning features was showcased.

The biggest news, however, is the reveal of a physical release of the game, including what will most likely be a Japanese exclusive set of the entire trilogy called the Killion Dollar Trilogy set.

The video itself starts with a short story trailer with Travis finding out about the alien invasion after it nearly knocks on his front door. Bad Girl and Shinobu Jacobs are confirmed as returning characters in the best way when they appear by his side, ready to fight. From there the video cuts to Sylvia as she runs through the previous games’ plots and proceeds to destroy the fourth wall by bringing up the Metacritic score of No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Back.

Through the rest of the livestream we find out that part-time jobs have been confirmed, there will be Jeane the cat minigames, the open world is back, some of the Death Glove (skills) were shown, there will be 12 different suplexes from wrestler Akira Maeda, Dr. Naomi is a tree, and “something” might happen if you have save data from past games. The official site also revealed a bit more information on the open world, namely that along with Santa Destroy there will be four new locations to explore.

Inio Asano, known from Oyasumi Punpun, also designed a new character, Newtype Kamui (the same Newtype from the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise).

No More Heroes 3 Killion Dollar Trilogy has No More Heroes 1+2+3 Physical in Japan!#NMH3 pic.twitter.com/H23tooOGTQ — アッシュ・Ash (@ash_mann1021) April 8, 2021

Suda: You know that No More Heroes 1 and 2 is on Switch right? So if you have the Sava Data on your Switch when 3 is out….



You know the drill.#NMH3 pic.twitter.com/oRnqbW3dy1 — アッシュ・Ash (@ash_mann1021) April 8, 2021

For those not aware, Kamui is a reoccurring character from the larger Kill the Past universe that involves most of Suda51’s titles over the course of his career. Having Kamui in this game means that the No More Heroes world is directly linked to other titles such as The Silver Case, Flower Sun and Rain, and The 25th Ward.

No More Heroes III will release on August 27 for Nintendo Switch. You can check out the full trailer below.